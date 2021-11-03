To Your Good Health: Break exercise up or do it all at once? Both are valid options

ANSWER: There is no upper age limit for the shingles vaccine. The risk of complicated shingles continues to increase with older age, meaning that older people are more likely to develop postherpetic neuralgia, which is a terrible and life-altering pain syndrome that may develop after a case of shingles. Worse, the older a person is, the longer the pain may last. For this reason, the vaccine is even more important for our oldest people. Having seen several patients in horrible pain after shingles, I am a very strong proponent of the vaccine.

Of course, if a person has a very poor life expectancy due to another condition (such as terminal cancer), it may not be worth the day or two of sore arm and feeling unwell that each dose of the shingles vaccine may cause. Otherwise, the shingles vaccine is recommended for all people over 50, but even more critically for those 70 and over, if they have not gotten the new, two-dose recombinant shingles vaccine, Shingrix. Even people who have had the older, one-dose vaccine (Zostavax) should get Shingrix. Even those who have already had shingles should get the vaccine. Finally, even those who don't recall getting chickenpox as a child should get the vaccine. It's two doses, with the second dose two to six months after the first. No vaccine is perfect, but Shingrix is about 91% effective at preventing postherpetic neuralgia.