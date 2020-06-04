To Your Good Health: Chest port cleaning on hold due to coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've enjoyed reading your column for years and hope you can provide an answer or guidance. My 83-year-old mom had a port installed in her chest over five years ago for chemotherapy to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. After beating the lymphoma, she battled Mycobacterium avium complex for a year and a half, and now has COPD and vascular dementia.

The port is cleaned out every four weeks. Because of COVID-19 concerns, her doctor understandably doesn't want her to come in for the next scheduled cleaning. My 85-year-old dad can't seem to get an answer from the doctor about the consequences of not cleaning the port regularly, and hasn't found any information online. The port hasn't been used for years. Will it just close up or can it get infected? — D.R.

ANSWER: A vascular access port is a permanent device that allows for easy IV access. Although it requires a minor surgery to place, it can make a person's life much easier if they need repeated intravenous infusions, especially of chemotherapy, which frequently damages smaller blood vessels, making them difficult or impossible to access repeatedly.