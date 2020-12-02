To Your Good Health: Chest soreness in teen may be 'chest wall syndrome'

DEAR DR. ROACH: Just read one of your articles about gluten-free foods and it reminded me of my grandfather eating gluten bread. This would have been in the 1940s, at least when I can remember. He did have Type 2 diabetes but no other health problems that I know of. This bread was rather chewy and had a sweetness to it. Do you know why he was eating it? Now that I'm a geezer, I'm curious. — D.D.K.

ANSWER: Gluten is composed of a mixture of proteins in flour, including gliadin, which is what people with celiac disease are highly sensitive to. People with celiac disease cannot have gluten. Even infinitesimal amounts can cause damage to the intestinal lining, which in turn may cause any combination of pain, diarrhea and inability to absorb nutrients.

People without celiac disease, and without symptoms due to sensitivity to gluten in absence of celiac, have no reason to avoid gluten. Gluten is an important component in baking. High-gluten flours provide a chewy, sturdy baked good, which is great for bread, but not so good for, say, an angel food cake. Scientific bakers know which kinds of flours to use to maximize or minimize the gluten formation as appropriate. Kneading the dough also makes longer gluten fibers and increases the chewiness of the resulting bread.

High-protein flours, which will make lots of gluten, are not sweeter than others. Your grandfather's high-gluten bread may have had a little sugar added.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0