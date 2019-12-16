To Your Good Health: Choice of valve replacement type decides blood thinner need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ANSWER: Amiodarone is a very powerful anti-arrhythmia drug that must be used judiciously, as there are several ways it can be toxic. The drug also lasts a very long time -- it takes nearly a year to get rid of 90% of the amiodarone in the body. My discussion assumes you are off the amiodarone now.

The timing of the discoloration strongly implicates the amiodarone as the cause of the discoloration. There are at least three ways amiodarone can cause color changes in the skin. One is through deposition of a pigment called lipofuscin. This causes color changes that are usually described as blue-black. This color will fade over time, but it may take well over a year. You are two years out. If it hasn't gotten better, it may not be due to this issue.

The second is photosensitivity increasing the effect of sun on the skin. Treatment for this is careful avoidance of sun exposure and the use of a powerful, broad-spectrum sunscreen.

The third is called phototoxic reaction. This looks like a bad sunburn or eczema, and it doesn't sound like what you are describing.

The hydroquinone you were prescribed is a nonspecific bleaching or lightening agent. It, too, has problems when used for too long or in too high a concentration. If it isn't working, you should stop it. You may have done so already.

Careful avoidance of the sun and consistently using sunblock are my best suggestions. Your skin may continue to lighten.

