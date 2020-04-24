To Your Good Health: Colonoscopy can disturb delicate balance of gut biome

There are at least two reasons that people with PBC can develop diarrhea. The first is that bile is necessary for proper absorption of fat. Without enough bile, diarrhea is common. The second is that Actigall itself causes diarrhea in at least a quarter of people who take it.

However, you had diarrhea after the colonoscopy. Colonoscopy preparation removes well over 99.99% of bacteria from the colon. When the bacteria come back, you may not have the same types of healthy bacteria. My first advice would be to try a probiotic to restore healthy bacteria.

If that does not work, it would be worth a discussion with the gastroenterologist to look for fat in the stool, indicating poor absorption, likely due to inadequate bile.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Last October, my doctor suggested that I receive the MMR vaccine booster shot after an immunity test showed that I needed it — I was born in 1962. Is it safe for me to get the shingles vaccine now, less than a year after my MMR booster? I was told that one cannot receive two live vaccines too close together. — L.F.