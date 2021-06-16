To Your Good Health: Colonoscopy is still the best screening test for colon cancer

Perforation ("puncture") occurs in approximately one person per 10,000 in experienced colonoscopy screening centers. I have seen a few cases, and most often the perforation will heal itself in the following 24 hours. A surgery so extensive that requires a diverting colostomy after colonoscopy would be extremely rare.

Most physicians know the risks and have seen the outcomes and choose colonoscopy for themselves as the best screening test for colon cancer. I did for myself. In the future, blood tests may be developed that are more accurate. The blood tests for colon cancer that exist now are hardly ever used, since there are many better options.

If you decide against colonoscopy, a test that uses immunochemical and DNA technology is the next best screening test for cancer; however, if the test is positive, a colonoscopy would certainly then be needed to make a definitive evaluation.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Between my breasts, there is what appears to be a bone that protrudes. Could you tell me what that could be? I don't have a doctor right now. — B.P.