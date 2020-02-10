To Your Good Health: Colonoscopy sedation generally not a risk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old woman. How can I get rid of the constant pain from the neuropathy caused from the shingles that I had four months ago? It is constant, sometimes feeling like menstrual cramps, but I also have intermittent stabs that feel like an ice pick stabbing in my pelvis. I have heard that it can last a year or even a lifetime. I was prescribed gabapentin at 100 mg, three times a day and 33 ml medical marijuana drops under my tongue twice a day for some relief, but I wish I knew that there could be an end to this. -.

ANSWER: Shingles, caused by the recurrence of the chickenpox virus, damages the nerves (the general term for damaged nerves is "neuropathy"), and in some people causes an extremely painful sensation. It is usually described as burning, but it may have other qualities such as you are describing.

It's much better to prevent shingles than to treat, as the treatments are only partially effective. The older a person is, the greater the likelihood of neuropathy (this particular type of neuropathy is called post-herpetic neuralgia) and the longer it tends to last.