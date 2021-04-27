To Your Good Health: Comparing lightheadedness and vertigo

DEAR DR. ROACH: Why do older people tend to get lightheaded (not vertigo) and therefore become liable to trip or fall? What causes that, and can anything be done? I'm an 83-year-old lady afraid to trip over the garden hose or her own feet. — A.R.

ANSWER: I'm glad you made a distinction between lightheadedness and vertigo. Vertigo is a sensation of movement when there isn't one. Most commonly, it's a sensation that the world is spinning, but sometimes the person is spinning, or the movement can be up and down, or side to side.

Lightheadedness, by contrast, is a different feeling, often described by people as though they are going to pass out, which can sometimes happen if a person doesn't sit down quickly.