To Your Good Health: Consider first aid needs when planning remote travel

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a bone density test that showed my T-score is now -3.0. Two years ago, my T score was -2.5. My doctor is recommending Fosamax. She said that insurance doesn't cover Prolia very often. I'm confused as to which is the worst of the two evils. I feel like I've been given a no-win; both have nasty side effects. Is brain cancer a side effect of Fosamax? — K.H.

ANSWER: Neither alendronate (Fosamax, a type of osteoporosis medicine in the class called bisphosphonates) nor denosumab (Prolia, which works similarly to prevent loss of bone tissue) is an "evil" medicine. Hip fractures are evil. Vertebral body fractures are evil.

The goal with therapy is to reduce the risk of osteoporotic fractures without side effects. In my opinion, bisphosphonates have the best evidence that they reduce fracture risk with a low risk of side effects when used correctly.

While there have been conflicting reports about a possible increase in the risk of esophageal cancer when taking alendronate or other bisphosphonates, the association is unclear. I have not read any evidence suggesting bisphosphonates or Prolia cause brain cancer.

Your T-score of -3.0 puts you at a dramatically higher risk of a serious osteoporotic fracture, and the risk of medication side effect is much lower than the risk of fracture if untreated. Most people in your situation do well with a standard treatment of taking a bisphosphonate for three to five years, followed by a re-evaluation of whether you need to keep taking therapy. Further therapy might be with a different class of medications.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0