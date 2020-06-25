To Your Good Health: Could drinking a glass of water really stop heart palpitations?

ANSWER: Chronic inflammation is both a problem in itself (ongoing joint disease in rheumatoid arthritis, for example), and strongly associated with vascular disease. People with chronic inflammatory conditions have increased risk of developing heart attacks. This is not only the case with severe inflammatory diseases such as RA, but there is good evidence that less inflammation, as measured by even modestly elevated levels of inflammatory markers such as the C-reactive protein, leads to an increase in heart disease risk on the same order of magnitude as high cholesterol.

Aspirin probably has less benefit than statin drugs, which certainly have an anti-inflammatory effect, which may explain part of their benefit. But aspirin remains appropriate as a preventive for people at high risk of heart disease, potentially including people with inflammatory conditions.

"Leaky gut" may be a complication of inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's disease, and celiac disease, but the term is sometimes used as a catch-all phrase for abdominal symptoms without evidence that there really is a leaky gut. It is not a diagnosis in itself. Persistent abdominal symptoms do call for additional investigation, or at least a trial of treatment such as dietary modification.

Evidence of chronic inflammation — such as very high levels of CRP or the erythrocyte sedimentation rate, another marker of inflammation in the blood — may be signs of serious disease, whether rheumatologic, infectious, malignant or traumatic. However, modest elevations are more likely due to obesity or insulin resistance than to a hidden underlying cause. In cases where there is minimal evidence of chronic inflammation, a healthy plant-based diet, regular exercise, tobacco cessation and stress reduction are more likely to improve health than an extensive medical workup.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0