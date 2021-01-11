To Your Good Health: COVID-19 vaccine review

Some people have worried that the vaccine has been rushed. Indeed, this is the fastest a vaccine has ever been approved, but knowledge on vaccine development has dramatically improved in the past few years. What is most important is the large number of people who volunteered to be in the studies. Some people are also worried that because the vaccine is an mRNA virus, it could change a person's DNA. That isn't possible.

There are some important unknowns. The most important is that we do not know how long immunity to the vaccine will last. It may be that people will need booster shots. Further, there are immense challenges to getting a large enough proportion of the population vaccinated so that ongoing transmission will be disrupted. The virus is so entrenched in the population now that it will be a massive undertaking. Public health officials are devising the most efficient ways of getting the population protected by the vaccine.

If we think of COVID-19 as the enemy, the vaccine is an important weapon in the war. However, a single weapon doesn't win the war. There simply won't be enough vaccine available as fast as we would like, so it remains as important as ever to take all the steps we can to prevent further infections. That especially means social distancing, hand hygiene and mask-wearing. Most important of all is to avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. It has been a long time that we have not been able to do many of the things we want the way we want to. Unfortunately, the vaccine is only a step in the process in getting back to "normal." The inconvenience is temporary, and there is an end in sight. However, getting infected now, before the vaccine is widespread, can lead to long-term consequences and death. Thousands of people in the U.S. are dying every day of COVID-19 as I write this. Hospitals are overwhelmed all over the country (and the world). We need to be as diligent as possible. Please be careful until, and even after, you get the vaccine.