To Your Good Health: COVID vaccine OK for pregnant and breastfeeding women

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter is still nursing her 10-month-old son. She decided to get the Pfizer vaccine and continue breastfeeding. Her doctor did not advise her against it. Do you have an opinion or more information about this matter? I've read that COVID antibodies are present in breastmilk. — B.H.

ANSWER: COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for women who are breastfeeding. There is data to show that the vaccine is effective for the breastfeeding woman, but there is little data about the effect on the baby. It is true that breastmilk does have antibodies to COVID-19, but how effective these may be at preventing disease in the baby is not clear. It is clear that there is no way that either the mother or baby could get COVID-19 from the vaccine.

Because women who are pregnant or have recently been pregnant are at higher risk for severe disease if infected with COVID-19, pregnant and breastfeeding women are especially recommended to get the vaccine.