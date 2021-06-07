To Your Good Health: Criteria for diagnosing lupus

— Neurological disorders (seizures or psychosis).

— Low levels of red blood cells, white blood cells or platelets.

— Inflammation of the lining of the heart or lung.

— Abnormal blood tests: ANA and other autoantibodies (directed against the person's own cells).

If the diagnosis of lupus is, according to an expert, certain or nearly so, then chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine are almost always given. These medicines improve symptoms and can cause remission of disease activity in up to 80% of people with lupus. However, all medicines have the potential for side effects. Vision loss can happen even at the low doses usually given for lupus, but yearly screening makes permanent vision loss unlikely, as progression of eye disease usually stops when the medicine is discontinued.

Additional possible side effects of hydroxychloroquine include gastrointestinal distress, such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; skin rash; headaches; and rare damage to the heart or muscle. That being said, the vast majority of patients I see being treated for lupus (those under the care of a rheumatologist with expertise in lupus) have tolerated hydroxychloroquine well. I haven't had any patients need to stop for visual problems.

Despite its risks, hydroxychloroquine has so many benefits in treating people with lupus that the benefits usually outweigh the risks. Be sure that lupus is correctly diagnosed and that the disease is active, requiring treatment. Too many people are told that they have lupus because of an elevation in the ANA test alone, which by itself is not diagnostic of lupus, and which can happen in a large number of people without any medical issues at all.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0