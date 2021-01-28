To Your Good Health: Crunching sounds during joint movement are not unusual

I can't tell you for sure what is causing the crunching sounds in your shoulder. But exercise is good for both frozen shoulder and for osteoarthritis, and I would encourage you to continue them unless the exercises are causing pain. In that case, a reevaluation by the doctor who treated your frozen shoulder would be a good idea.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband wants to rent a van so that a group of friends can visit together while touring the local sights. I am very reticent to say yes because we would be in close quarters for an hour or more. If you say no, it will help me convince him this is not a good idea. He thinks everyone in the group is "being careful" and I shouldn't worry. I hate to disappoint my husband, but we're both over 65. — M.J.

ANSWER: Please, please do not do this. As you say, being in a closed, confined environment for a prolonged time is a very effective way to spread COVID-19. People can be infectious with no symptoms, and there are many infected people in the country now. Your friends may indeed have been careful, but maybe one of THEIR friends hasn't been, and infected one of them. Why not drive your own cars and follow each other?