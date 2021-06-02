To Your Good Health: Currently no recommendation to check antibodies

I expect that as we gain more experience, the role of antibody titers and booster shots will become clearer. For now, there is no recommendation to check antibodies or give booster vaccines.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister has a urinary tract infection. Should she get a COVID shot? — J.S.

ANSWER: The only condition that is absolutely a reason not to get a COVID-19 vaccine is a history of a severe allergic reaction, such as anaphylaxis, to the vaccine or a component of the vaccine. In all other cases, one has to balance the risks and the benefits.

For a person with a severe urine infection with high fever, it is probably prudent to postpone the vaccine for a few days until the fever is gone and they are feeling better. If they have mild UTI (the discomfort may be much worse than "mild," but I really mean no fever or systemic symptoms, such as low blood pressure), then it is perfectly reasonable to get the vaccine, especially if postponing it means waiting a long time to get another appointment.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I know this may sound like a silly question, but let me ask something that I know many men have wondered. From a medical standpoint, is it better for men to wear briefs or boxer underwear? — D.B.

ANSWER: Men should wear what they are comfortable with, and from a medical perspective, the one clear difference is that boxer shorts are associated with improved fertility. Spermatogenesis is more efficient at cooler temperatures, and boxer shorts allow the system men have for temperature control to work more efficiently. Men who are planning on becoming fathers should consider boxers.

