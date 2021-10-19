To Your Good Health: Dandruff shampoo isn't the reason for husband's skin cancer

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 61-year-old husband has had 24 squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancer) surgeries on his scalp in the past five years. He has used dandruff shampoo (Head & Shoulders brand or similar) for the past 36 years or more. He has a full head of hair and is not bald. My question for you: Do you know of any correlation between using dandruff shampoo and skin cancer on your scalp? — J.M.

ANSWER: Squamous cell cancer is the second most common type of skin cancer. Only basal cancers are more common. However, it is unusual to develop 24 separate cancers, and it is human nature to wonder what might be causing them.

The major risk factor for a squamous cell cancer is ultraviolet light. The scalp is naturally one of the places most affected by the sun, although a full head of (preferably dark) hair gives some protection. Living in an area with more powerful sunlight (such as in the southern parts of the U.S.) is riskier than being further north. There are other risk factors, including some uncommon genetic conditions. Just having a family history puts one at greater risk.