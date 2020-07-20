To Your Good Health: Deep South doctor disagrees with statin recommendation

In the recent column, the best estimate of the letter writer's risk of having a heart attack or dying from heart disease in 10 years was 5.3%, based on her cholesterol, blood pressure and coronary calcium score, along with her age and sex. Taking a statin like rosuvastatin (Crestor) would be expected to reduce her risk to about 4.3%. Some people would elect to take a statin to reduce their risk by 1%, but she indicated she "really hated" going on a statin and instead chose to reduce her risk through diet. The published guidelines do not recommend taking a statin drug with her low degree of risk.

My job is to provide objective information that readers can use to help with their own medical issues and to improve the communication with their doctors, so I do not lightly make a recommendation that conflicts with their doctor's advice.

I feel statins are generally underused. Many people who would benefit from taking them are not. A few are taking them when they have very little benefit, and statins do have the potential for side effects, so should be used only by those most likely to get a net benefit.

DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column on supplements generated many comments from readers. Many wrote that American diets are not healthy and therefore vitamin supplements should be helpful; however, study after study has failed to show a benefit in supplementing with vitamins at preventing critical events, such as heart attack and death. When there are good data to guide recommendations, I use them. I continue to believe that, with the exception of vitamin D in people at risk for deficiency, vitamin supplementation in apparently healthy people is unlikely to have any significant benefits and is likely a waste of money.

