To Your Good Health: Deliberate approach to neuropathy is the most prudent

DEAR DR. ROACH: Your recent article on vaccinating people on immunosuppressants hit home. My wife takes Rituxan every six months for rheumatoid arthritis. Twenty-one days after her last Rituxan (two required within two weeks, every six months), she received her first vaccine shot. She got her second vaccine shot (Moderna) 28 days later. How soon after the last vaccine shot can she safely get a booster shot? If you wait six months from last vaccine, you are in need of another Rituxan infusion. It's a Catch-22. — M.D.L.

ANSWER: I can't answer with precision, as there is no evidence of effectiveness of a booster shot, nor is there definitive evidence that the rituximab (Rituxan) is preventing the vaccine from working.

However, based on my understanding of the vaccine and the effects of rituximab on the antibody-producing B cells, I'd suggest you ask her rheumatologist about repeating her vaccine four to six weeks before her rituximab. That would give the most time after the previous injection and enough time for the vaccine to work before the next one.

Physicians are in uncharted waters for some individuals with specific medical conditions and have to exercise their best judgment. Five months from now, the COVID-19 situation in North America may be totally different from how it is now, and there may be better guidance on giving vaccines to immunosuppressed people.

