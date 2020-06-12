To Your Good Health: Diet and exercise are first prescription to try for prediabetes

Your husband is at risk, and the fact that the symptoms are recent means he should look at this as a wake-up call. Changing his lifestyle dramatically now can lead not only to improvement in symptoms (or at least they won't get worse), but it will also reduce his risk of heart attack and stroke.

There are many places to get help: His doctor, a registered dietitian nutritionist and a diabetes nurse educator all are excellent potential sources of information, but he has to make the decision to start the lifestyle change. Vitamins do not help diabetic neuropathy. If he can start making the changes, I hope he will find, as most people have, that his quality of life and sense of well-being are so much better that he will not want to stop his healthier lifestyle. Medications may be helpful, but the primary treatment is diet and exercise.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife smoked for many years and finally quit with the help of nicotine gum that is 4 milligrams each. Since quitting almost 20 years ago, she continues to use about 12 pieces of nicotine gum per day. Does ingesting this much nicotine in this manner put her at risk for developing some type of cancer from the nicotine? — T.D.