To Your Good Health: Doctor and endocrinologist disagree on metformin dose

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 55-year-old female who was recently hospitalized for a serious case of ocular shingles, although fortunately it did not invade the eyeball and my vision is intact. The shingles affected the left side of my face with severe migraines, eye pain, swelling, vomiting, fever and weakness. Should I receive the Shingrix vaccine, and in what time frame? I read that after having shingles, one should wait three years to receive the vaccine. I am otherwise healthy, with perfume/scent induced asthma.

I wanted to receive the vaccine last year at my annual wellness exam, but my primary care physician advised me to wait. She wanted to see what long-term effects the vaccine would have. I do not ever want to go through this again. — A.S.

ANSWER: The new shingles vaccine, Shingrix, may be given as soon as the rash from shingles has crusted over, but the risk of developing a recurrence of shingles within a year of an outbreak is low. You can get it anytime within that year.

I understand that some doctors are reluctant to prescribe new treatments, but the data and years of experience with the Shingrix vaccine are convincing enough that I recommend it for everyone over 50 who does not have a medical reason not to take it. This is true for people who have had shingles before as well as those who have not.

