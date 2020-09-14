To Your Good Health: Does HRT affect the duration of hot flashes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 63-year-old female who has suffered with Epstein-Barr virus twice in the past two years. My understanding is that for many people, this virus lies dormant until a trigger, such as stress, causes it to emerge.

My symptoms consisted of fever, extreme exhaustion and weakness. After three weeks, I am slowly feeling better. I never want to feel like this again! Aside from maintaining a healthy diet, exercising and stressing less, do you have any suggestions as to how I can stay symptom-free in the future? — R.K.

ANSWER: Epstein-Barr virus is the classic cause of infectious mononucleosis, which is a common condition in children and adolescents. Its symptoms of early fever followed by days or weeks of fatigue are nonspecific. Other viruses and even a parasite can cause a similar symptoms. Blood testing can confirm the diagnosis.

EBV is in the herpes family, and like all herpesviruses, it does lay dormant in the body. Unlike herpes simplex or varicella-zoster, it is very unlikely to recur. It is very rare to get mononucleosis from EBV more than once, although it happens occasionally if the immune system is severely depleted, such as in advanced HIV. It is almost unheard-of to get it at age 63.