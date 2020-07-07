To Your Good Health: Does osteoporosis medicine perform differently for men?

If medication treatment is needed, a bisphosphonate, such as the alendronate (Fosamax) you are taking, is considered first-line treatment for men. It works the same way in men as it does in women, slowing down reabsorption of bone. As in women, treatment should be re-evaluated after five years. Pausing or stopping medication is often appropriate at that time.

The recent column I think you are referring to was on raloxifene, an estrogenlike drug that is not appropriate in men. Denosumab or teriparatide are alternatives to bisphosphonates for use in men with osteoporosis.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Our tap water at home has high sodium levels. A letter from the city says it contains sodium at concentrations of 85.8 mg/l. While we do not drink the water often, we do use ice made from this water. My cardiologist has asked that I lower sodium in any way I can. I have mitral and aortic stenosis. I had chemotherapy and radiation in 1985-86 for Hodgkin's disease.

My research has not shown a way to treat the water to reduce the sodium, and buying water is expensive as well as cumbersome to have to store. — T.F.