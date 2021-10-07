To Your Good Health: Drooling in older people has many causes

DEAR DR. ROACH: I live in Florida and the recent explosion of COVID cases — where it seems 90% of cases are those who, for whatever reason, are not vaccinated — got me to wondering about medical treatment specific to those situations. Should part of their course of medical treatment include getting one of the COVID vaccines? I'm not a scientist, but that seems to be a logical response to what often appears to be an illogical decision on the part of the hospitalized individual. — K.S.

ANSWER: I have certainly heard of people asking for the COVID-19 vaccine when they are admitted, or just before they are intubated, but by then it is too late.

All vaccines take time to work. Nearly all vaccines need to be given well before an exposure to be effective. There are two exceptions: Both the rabies vaccine and the smallpox vaccine are effective if given immediately after exposure. Unfortunately, once symptoms have started, vaccines are no longer effective, for any disease I know.

For COVID-19, a person is considered fully immunized two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.