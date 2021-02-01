To Your Good Health: Excessive parathyroid hormone raises blood calcium level

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old man in quite good health. I spend at least 30 hours a week doing yard work. I have had high blood calcium for many years, usually around 10.7. I take pravastatin and triamterene/HCTZ. My doctor has been a little concerned and has been monitoring it. She sent me to an endocrinologist who did the same. Neither suggested treating it in any way.

I recently saw a Veteran's Affairs doctor who is more concerned. My most recent calcium level is 11, and she took me off the triamterene/HCTZ. She also had me do a 24-hour calcium, with a result of 266 mg/24 hours.

I have read on the internet that high blood calcium is more dangerous than high cholesterol. I'm not in favor of surgery unless absolutely necessary, even more so now in these times of the coronavirus. Right now, she is getting me in to see a specialist. — W.