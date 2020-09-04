To Your Good Health: Fabric or detergent may be aggravating mask wearer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I wear a face mask whenever I go into a store. My problem is that even wearing a mask for a short time gives me a scratchy throat the next day, causing me great anxiety because I fear that I have contracted the coronavirus. That scratchiness does dissipate during the day, but it can take a while. I wear commercially made fabric masks, and I have a few homemade ones as well. Do medical people have this problem? How do you avoid it? — C.A.C.

ANSWER: It is possible you are sensitive to the fabric in the mask, but natural fibers such as cotton, from which many masks are made, are unlikely to cause a reaction. Detergents or fabric softeners may also cause allergic reactions, so you might hand-wash and air-dry them. You can also try a different fabric or a paper surgical mask. Washing frequently with mild soap and avoiding scents may help.

However, I think it more likely that it's just the wearing of a tight mask that can cause the annoying scratchy sensation. I have certainly noticed the tendency to ascribe any kind of symptom, especially a cough or sneeze, to coronavirus, since it is so prevalent in many parts of North America. We are understandably so nervous about getting it, due to complications and the fear of infecting our family and loved ones.