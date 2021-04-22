To Your Good Health: Factor V Leiden can complicate risk of clot after surgery

Factor V Leiden is a common genetic variant of one of the blood clotting proteins. As is the case with most genes, there are two copies of factor V. Your husband has one normal copy and one variant copy. This does not alter the recommendations for duration of anticoagulation from a person with two normal genes. However, he might need medication to prevent a recurrent clot after future surgeries. A person with a history of blood clots in the leg is always at higher risk for another.

I don't understand why he has been treated so long. You should ask his regular doctor or hematologist, because there may be some additional factors that have made them want to continue anticoagulation.

While your children are generally don't need treatment, they should also be extra cautious during times of long travel. Tell them to frequently walk around, stretch their legs and stay hydrated.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a hearing-impaired person who relies on lip-reading to communicate with others. With everyone wearing a mask now, I'm not able to talk to anyone. You can say that 2020 was a very lonely year for me. When are people going to quit wearing masks so I can talk to someone? Also, will I lose my voice if I don't use it? Should I talk to a wall? — J.P.