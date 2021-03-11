To Your Good Health: Family history includes puzzling advice about oranges

ANSWER: I am glad you recovered well from the COVID-19 infection. I do not think you need to get another flu shot. The flu shot should have been able to give you as much immunity as possible to the flu. It is late now in flu season and, probably due to masks and social distancing, it has been very light.

It is true that severe infections can depress the immune system overall, but in this case I would not recommend a second flu shot. I would, however, strongly recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available for you to take. COVID-19 infection gives some protection for 90 days or so, but after that, you could get COVID-19 again. The vaccine provides protection.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old man in good health. My arms, from the wrist to my elbows on the top side, started turning black and blue two years ago. I've been to two doctors: One said he didn't know why; the other said it was age-related. What can I do for this so I can start wearing short sleeve shirts again? — R.K.

ANSWER: While an exam is necessary to confirm this diagnosis, the location suggests a condition called "solar purpura." The name suggests that sun damage is a cause of the condition, predisposing to bruising. One study found that bioflavonoids, found in many fruits and vegetables, may help. A topical vitamin A-derived cream, such as tretinoin, may help with the appearance. It is otherwise not dangerous.

