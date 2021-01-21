To Your Good Health: Fecal immune test can be a sensitive colon cancer detector

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 74-year-old male, and I recently received a negative result from my mail-in fecal test. I have been on an every-five-years colonoscopy cycle for the past 20 years (noncancerous polyps were always found) and since my colorectal surgeon recently retired, I decided to use the FIT. Since then, I have been told that the FIT is not reliable for those on my cycle. With my insurance plan, which has a high out of pocket, I would be paying the full colonoscopy cost if polyps are found (no cost if no polyps, since it is considered a different procedure). My question is: Can I rely on the FIT results? — R.D.

ANSWER: A FIT test is a fecal immunochemical test for blood. It is superior to the standard guaiac tests (stool cards) that have been done for many years because it can find more cases of colon cancer, and has no more false-positive tests.

Because it is quite sensitive, a negative test means it is unlikely you have colon cancer. One study estimated that in an average-risk population, a person with a negative FIT test is 94% likely NOT to have any kind of advanced precancerous polyp and 99.9% likely not to have colon cancer.