To Your Good Health: Few treatments left for plantar warts

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had plantar warts on both feet for decades. Unfortunately, they are on the pressure points of my feet (balls and heels). Nothing seems to eradicate the virus. I have tried bleomycin shots, Cantharidin, Candida antigen shots, liquid nitrogen, surgery, pulsed dye laser treatments, electrolysis, radiation (it did work for a couple of years, but it was all an out-of-pocket expense, and they eventually came back), salicylic acid, green banana peels. You name it, I have tried it.

Since it is a virus, one's immune system should be able to fight it. The one area that I haven't tried is immunotherapy, because it seems no one knows what type of immunotherapy would work. Do you have any recommendations? — K.G.L.

ANSWER: You have tried nearly everything I have heard of (and at least one I hadn't: green banana peels?). It's possible you have tried some other treatments but didn't include them in your long list. For example, there is some benefit to the medicine cimetidine, normally used as an antacid treatment. It seems to help other therapies work a little better.