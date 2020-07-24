To Your Good Health: Filler in meds is not the cause of reader's symptoms

I reviewed the reports of liver damage with Celebrex and found rare accounts of people with elevations in the ALT and AST enzymes made in the liver. High levels of these in the blood represent damage to liver cells. The accounts did not include high bilirubin — a component of bile that causes yellow discoloration of the eyes and mouth as well as dark urine when at high levels in the blood. It represents damage to the bile ducts. Your reaction to Celebrex is quite unusual, and I can't say whether the sulfonamide group has anything to do with it. However, even though the drugs are quite different, avoiding sulfonamide antibiotics might be prudent. Other drugs to be concerned with include the diuretics hydrochlorothiazide and furosemide; sulfonylurea diabetes drugs like glipizide; the "triptan" anti-migraine drugs like sumatriptan (Imitrex); and a few others, which your pharmacist can look out for.