To Your Good Health: Find source of iron shortage before resuming blood donations

DEAR DR. ROACH: A year ago, I was diagnosed with iron deficiency anemia. A colonoscopy found no problems. An endoscopy found a small raw spot on my stomach lining; it was not bleeding. My iron count was 7. Two months earlier it was 102. I was told to take an iron supplement twice a day. Now a year later, it is back up to 78. Up until my diagnosis, I had been donating one unit of blood approximately every eight weeks. My doctor told me to stop the blood donations, which I have done. I also eat more iron-rich foods than I used to. My blood type is 0+, and the blood centers are asking for donations. At what point will it be OK for me to donate again? — A.H.

ANSWER: I admire your dedication to providing a critical resource for your neighbors and your community. The COVID-19 pandemic decreased the amount of blood donation, and many blood banks are asking their regular donors to come back. I'm glad you are also keeping your own health in mind.