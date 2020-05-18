To Your Good Health: For prostate enlargement treatment, it's meds first, surgery last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: In a prior column, you discussed an enlarged prostate, or BPH. How does one know if they have BPH or overactive bladder? I wake up three times a night to urinate. I tried Flomax for three weeks, but it did not work. Tamsulosin plus finasteride seems risky, having two drugs in one's system. Why not just get surgery to reduce the prostate and be done with it, rather than relying on two drugs for a lifetime with risks of side effects? — E.M.

ANSWER: The symptoms of an enlarged prostate and overactive bladder can look the same in men. Many doctors will give a trial of tamsulosin (Flomax) or similar drug, but if it fails, some simple testing can help to make an accurate diagnosis. Urologists measure urine flow and bladder pressure in order to make the diagnosis for certain.

Surgery is not appropriate for overactive bladder symptoms, but if it's proven that your prostate is the source of the problem, then surgery is one of the many options available. A patient's personal preference is very important in deciding the best therapy, but surgery is usually reserved for people who do not respond to medication treatments. Surgery itself has the potential for side effects. Some patients' symptoms worsen after surgery, and many continue to require medications even after surgical treatment.