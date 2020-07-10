To Your Good Health: Friend urges inversion therapy for degenerative disc disease

I would slightly amend your doctor's view and say it's unlikely to do harm. Inversion therapy can cause eye damage in people with glaucoma, and although unlikely, could be an issue for people with high blood pressure.

I understand you are frustrated and in pain. If you don't have glaucoma and have well-controlled blood pressure, you can certainly give inversion therapy a try. However, if you have or develop weakness, that's an indication that the recommended surgery should not be put off.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Due to coronavirus concerns and my age (84), a caring relative has suggested I take the following supplements: resveratrol, turkey tail mushroom and curcumin.

I've done some checking online and find only limited information on these, none of which seems to speak very positively about these supplements. What is your opinion? — D.

ANSWER: Although there are some theoretical reasons why these might be of benefit, there are no studies to support their use. I think they are likely to be a waste of money. Worse, they might provide a false sense of security. A good diet, excellent hand hygiene and appropriate social distancing are the best ways to prevent coronavirus at the time I write this.