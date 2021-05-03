To Your Good Health: Good advice for all: Avoid hand contact

Hand contact is a MAJOR way of acquiring viruses and bacteria. In your sister's case, not getting exposed to so many germs clearly had a big impact. I think many people may find that this last year of masks and social distancing has dramatically reduced infectious illnesses, and I really wonder how people (with or without immune diseases) will react next cold and flu season. I suspect many people will want to return to "normal," but others will choose to continue mask-wearing and avoiding handshaking.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 70 years old and in good health. I received my first shingles shot in November and was expecting to get the second one in January. Then the COVID vaccine was available. I had my second COVID vaccine dose in mid-February. My confusion is about when I should finish the shingles shots. One nurse I should wait at least two weeks, but a pharmacist said to wait six weeks. What is your opinion on the timing? — A.S.

ANSWER: Leave at least two weeks between either of your COVID-19 shots and any other vaccination. The second shingles vaccine should be given two to six months after the first. You can get the vaccine, preferably before the end of May.

Personally, I think two weeks is plenty of time between the COVID-19 vaccine and the shingles vaccine, so there is no need to wait for six weeks. People who had a more severe reaction to either vaccine may wish to wait a little while longer, and I would certainly recommend you get the vaccine on a day where you can take it easy for a few days in case of a more severe reaction.

