To Your Good Health: Grass-fed beef not best source of omega-3 fatty acid

Studies on populations have shown that high dietary intake of omega-3 fatty acids is associated with a reduced risk of developing dementia, as well as a reduction in high blood pressure and heart disease. However, clinical studies using omega-3 supplements to treat or prevent dementia such as Alzheimer's have shown no benefit or at most a small benefit.

In my opinion, a diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts and fatty fish, such as many Mediterranean-style diets, has many health benefits, including reduced risk of dementia and vascular disease. If you do like to eat beef, I recommend doing so only occasionally. Until there are clear benefits showing grass-fed beef has health benefits compared with grain-fed, I think it's far more important to eat beef sparingly than to change to grass fed.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a heathy 92-year-old woman. I eat a lot of vegetables, fruit and seafood. My doctor said a 20-year-old would be envious of my bloodwork. I exercise four days a week with slow jogging, stretching and weightlifting.

My problem is that my blood pressure is usually around 135/70, sometimes slightly higher or lower. I am concerned that it is too high, but my doctor is pleased with that number. What is your opinion? — R.Y.