To Your Good Health: Here's how to handle heat exhaustion and heatstroke

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 62 with a family history of coronary artery disease. I have mildly high LDL cholesterol level, and my 10-year risk of heart disease is 26% considering my treated high blood pressure. I was on Crestor, but I read that it can increase the risk of diabetes. I changed to Lipitor, but then read that lipophilic statins increase dementia risk (which runs in my family). Pravastatin is the only hydrophilic statin left — should I switch to that? — M.S.

ANSWER: With your high risk of developing a heart attack or stroke, treatment with a statin is clearly indicated. This should be in addition to lifestyle changes, which are not often enough emphasized. Dietary changes and regular moderate exercise have large benefits in preventing heart disease, in addition to many other benefits.

All statins increase the risk of developing diabetes. The relative risk is estimated to be about 10%. Put another way, treating 1,000 people with high-dose statin would be expected to cause five to 10 new cases of diabetes. It is thought that diabetes will occur in people who have genetic risk for diabetes.