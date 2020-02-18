To Your Good Health: High blood sugar can cause changes in brain function

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you talk about cognitive impairment in diabetes? I've been assured that diabetes does not increase risk of Alzheimer's disease, but my brother is a noncompliant elderly diabetic. When his blood sugar is high (which is frequently), he has poor judgment, slurs his words, makes no sense, can't control bodily functions, has forgetfulness and can't think straight. This happens when he runs out of medicine, too. This seems like cognitive impairment to me. He has been admitted to the hospital after accidents and frequent crises, but the cycle begins again after he is discharged. Can you help us deal with this behavior? — V.R.

ANSWER: The changes in brain function you mention all may be seen when a person has very high blood sugar. They return to normal when blood sugar is back under control.

Dementia and diabetes are definitely connected. Some, but not all, studies show that people with diabetes, especially those whose blood sugar is not well controlled, are at higher risk for Alzheimer's dementia. However, a different type of dementia, vascular dementia, is much more likely among people with poorly controlled diabetes. Vascular dementia is caused by multiple small strokes — some small enough to not notice at the time — which add up to loss of brain function.