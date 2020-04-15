To Your Good Health: How dangerous is secondhand vape smoke?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a nonsmoking woman living with a smoker. He smoked cigarettes outside. Now he is vaping, but inside. How dangerous is secondhand vape smoke? I am having a problem finding any information on the subject. Could you please inform me? — H.D.

ANSWER: You can't find much because there is little known. It is known that vape "smoke" contains nicotine, and evidence for nicotine exposure can be found in the blood of people who are around those who vape. Other compounds that are released from vaping and can be found in the air include small aerosol particles and volatile organic compounds, although at a lower level than in cigarette smokers.

Until better information is available, I would say that secondhand vape exposure has health concerns, and although they are likely not as bad as secondhand tobacco smoke, the magnitude of the harms are not well known.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old male who had a stent placed three years ago because of an 80% blocked left anterior descending coronary artery. Ever since then, I have been watching my diet carefully with the help of a hospital dietitian, trying to walk about a mile a day, three to four days per week, and doing cardiac rehab two days per week.