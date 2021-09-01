To Your Good Health: How do doctors choose their doctor?

"You mentioned that you have a doctorate in cell biology. I wonder if doctors are assuming that because of this, medical issues and terminology are well known to you — which may not be the case, as you did not study medicine. It is difficult to speak up when doctors so often seem to be in a rush, but if you do not ask questions, they may not be aware that your concerns are not being addressed. It may also be they are treating you as unsophisticated.

You referred to medical notes that you have reviewed online, and that they have made clear that your concerns were not heard. Again, it is hard to challenge doctors, but part of the purpose of online notes WAS to ultimately improve communication and understanding between doctors and patients. I wonder if you have gone over the notes with the doctor. I certainly have had patients do that with me, and is has helped both of us. Doctors may use medical terminology that patients may not be familiar with, and they may not document every single issue that was raised in a visit, which may make patients feel that they were not listened to. I think that doctors and patients may need to get to know each other, including how best to communicate.

"The provider list that the HMO offers does not always give much information. Some doctors also have a website, which may give clues about their background and interests. Word-of-mouth referrals still have a role, if your family members or friends can recommend a doctor who they like. You mentioned that you are older: Geriatricians (also in short supply) may be a useful choice. When I choose a doctor, I follow this same advice. Sometimes I choose to go to someone affiliated with an academic medical center, especially if I have a specialized medical problem that I want to make sure is treated in the most up-to-date way, though not everyone may live near one of these medical centers.

