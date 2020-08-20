To Your Good Health: How do you know when you really need blood pressure meds?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 71-year-old female who is basically in good health. I am active and still working. I usually walk 3 miles per day, five days per week, and try to stay limber by doing strength training and stretching to enhance my health. I eat healthy with low salt and hardly any caffeine. I tend to have high reactions to drugs.

How do you know when you really need blood pressure medicine? I have received conflicting advice. For example, I have been told that blood pressure is a cycle in that it is lowest when sleeping, rises in the morning and continues to rise during the day and then starts to go down at night; however, I've been told it should be kept to 120/80. I also read that as you get older it is natural and OK for the systolic to be 135. After walking and breakfast, many times I have pressure ranging from 104/65 to 134/72. I noticed that occasionally the systolic may hit 140 but rarely, and that is usually in the afternoon or at a doctor's office. — D.C.S.

ANSWER: Variations in blood pressure send many people to see their medical doctor, and we know a great deal about its complications and treatment. It is somewhat surprising, then, that there remains uncertainty about deciding who needs treatment. Nonetheless, there is increasing certainty with the publication of new studies.