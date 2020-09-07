To Your Good Health: How long will swelling last post-blood clot?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old man. Some time ago, I had a blood clot in my leg. They removed the blood clot and now the blood flow in my leg is back to normal, but my foot swells up every time I stand on it. But when I put my foot higher than my head, the swelling goes right down and I start all over again. Two doctors are telling me in time my foot will go back to normal but other people are telling me it may not. Which is the truth? — P.H.C.

ANSWER: Blood clots are common, and always damage the veins in the leg. Over weeks and months, the blood clots "organize" and allow more blood through. Even if the clot is removed quickly, by medication — thrombolytics are medicines that dissolve clots — or by surgery, there is permanent damage to the blood vessel.

When the veins don't work so well, swelling is the result. As you have discovered, the swelling is usually worst after standing or sitting for a long time, and better after keeping the foot elevated. While the symptoms may improve over the next few months, it is likely that you will always notice at least a little more swelling in the leg that had the blood clot, and you will always be at higher risk for a recurrence of the clot.