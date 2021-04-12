To Your Good Health: How to determine if a UTI is new or just recurring

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a problem with chronic urine infections. I am 78 years old, and suffer often from it. I frequently go to the bathroom five or six times during the night and feel pressure under my stomach. My doctor suggested a biopsy and found blood in my urine, which was later tested for cancer. I was told a week later that I do not have cancer.

My doctor is aware that I cannot take antibiotics because I get side effects. He gave me Monurol. I had no aftereffects, but still get recurrences of pressure, burning with urination and a burning sensation in my vaginal area. How can I treat this uncomfortable feeling? Must I be on antibiotics for the rest of my life? — W.W.

ANSWER: Your doctor may have done a comprehensive evaluation, but I don't have enough information to say exactly why you continue to get these symptoms. Even so, there is some advice I can give.

Recurring symptoms of urine infections can come from either a series of new infections or a single infection that is only partially treated and then comes back. The doctor can settle this by getting several cultures of the urine to see what bacteria are growing. If it's the same strain each time, that is likely a persistent infection; different organisms indicate recurring new infections.