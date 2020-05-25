To Your Good Health: How well does A1C reflect diabetes control?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: In one of your recent columns a writer had Type 2 diabetes with an A1C level usually no higher than 6.2% controlled with oral medication. You said that level is so well-controlled that you wondered if the person needed the medication, and that many experts would reduce or eliminate medication in a 66-year-old with that A1C. Wouldn't it be the medication that is keeping the A1C no higher than 6.2%? I am 66, and my last A1C was 5.2%. Three years ago, it was 8.2% on metformin, so my doctor added a second oral medication. It has been no higher than 6.5% ever since. Are you suggesting I may no longer need these oral medications? — A.l.

ANSWER: A well-done but sometimes misinterpreted study showed that among people at higher risk for heart disease, a goal of keeping the A1C below 6% led to worsening heart disease and greater risk of death than when the goal was 7%. Most 66-year-olds with diabetes are at high enough risk that experts would not use additional medication in someone already below 7%. The exact goal number for A1C remains controversial, with experts sharply divided, but guidelines with a goal A1C of less than 8% have been proposed for older patients and those with other medical conditions that limit life expectancy, or a history of severe low blood sugars.