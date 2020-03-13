To Your Good Health: HPV cancers of head and neck are on the rise

There is absolutely a vaccine to prevent HPV infection for both men and women. It is most effective if given before exposure to HPV, which is why it is recommended before the onset of sexual activity. However, the HPV vaccine is now indicated for people up to the age of 45 and could even be considered in some people older than that, such as a person who has been with very few partners their whole life and is about to become sexually active with new partners. There are only a few vaccines that protect against cancers, but the HPV vaccine is very effective at preventing cervical cancer, and data on head and neck cancer shows those vaccinated are at much lower risk for acquiring the cancer-causing types of HPV.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have Type 1 diabetes. In addition to an insulin pump, I was started on lisinopril. No follow-up blood test to check creatinine or high potassium levels was ever scheduled. The side effect of cough was more than I could tolerate. I requested a different high blood pressure medication with kidney protection benefits and was started on an angiotensin receptor blocker, Cozaar, but with no follow-up blood test to check on creatinine or high potassium levels, which is indicated in my diabetes bible. Since it was printed, has there been a change in the guidelines? — W.I.P.

ANSWER: ACE inhibitors like lisinopril and angiotensin receptor blockers have multiple benefits, especially in people with diabetes. These medications reduce risk of both heart and kidney disease. However, they can cause some problems. It is expected that both creatinine (a measure of kidney function) and potassium (an important salt in the cells and blood) will increase with treatment. An increase in greater than 25% of the creatinine is concerning, and very elevated potassium levels can be dangerous. Thus, published recommendations suggest checking both within the first few weeks of starting treatment, and every 6-12 months when on chronic treatment. It sounds like your diabetes bible is correct and your blood tests were mistakenly omitted.

