To Your Good Health: HSV diagnosis doesn't need to doom love life

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 57 and finally divorced my cheating husband a year ago. Now that I am interested in dating again, I went for a consultation and exam with my gynecologist, complete with STD testing. I am in excellent health and all tests were negative except the one I feared: herpes, both oral and genital.

I am not only upset but also confused because neither I nor any of my partners have ever had any lesions or cold sores. I have had terrible canker sores since childhood, but thought they were related to food allergies. I have eliminated most trigger foods to avoid the discomfort, but could they be related to the herpes?

Maybe three times a year I have a tiny (smaller than 1 centimeter) red spot on my labia that I am aware of only when I urinate. I guess I am doomed with the herpes virus, so my question and concern is about future relations. I understand that antibiotics are not effective, but has there been no advancement in preventing the spread of herpes? I am not suffering physically; it is the fear of not finding a future partner willing to risk intimacy with me that is most concerning. — Anon.