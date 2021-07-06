To Your Good Health: HTLV infection is rare in North America

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently donated blood to our local blood bank, which I have done many times in the past. Three weeks later, I received a letter stating that my blood was not accepted, and would never be accepted, due to being reactive to HTLV-1 and -2. I had my blood rechecked and all came back as negative, so why am I not allowed to donate again? — M.B.

ANSWER: Human T-cell lymphotropic viruses are rare in the U.S. and Canada, and 95% of people with the virus found in their blood will never develop symptoms. However, they can cause two different diseases: adult T cell leukemia-lymphoma, and HTLV-1-associated myelopathy, also called tropical spastic paraparesis.

The virus is a retrovirus, related to HIV (HIV was originally called HTLV-3), but it does not cause anything like the symptoms of HIV. Like HIV, however, it may take years or even decades after infection for symptoms to arise. The virus is particularly common in some parts of Japan, Africa and some tropical islands, such as the Caribbean and Papua New Guinea. It may be transmitted mother-to-child through breastfeeding, by sexual contact, by blood transfusion or by sharing needles.