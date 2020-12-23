To Your Good Health: Hyperhidrosis is too much sweating

DEAR DR. ROACH: Anytime I work — outside or in the house, in any season — my head sweats the whole time. A lot of sweat comes off my head. I have to cool off inside under a fan every half hour, even if air conditioning is on. I put ice on my head, and I don't sweat anywhere else.

If I am sitting in the house and not working, I am freezing. I will put on a jacket and cover up with a blanket. I am cold anytime the house is less than 74 degrees. I am 75 years old, and this has been going on for years. Have you ever heard of anything like this? — Anon.

ANSWER: With a high degree of certainty, I can say you have primary focal hyperhidrosis. Doctors love making diagnoses and patients are often relieved to know there is a condition causing their symptoms, but the name just means you have primary (not related to any other condition), focal (a focus in one part of the body — for you, it's your head, but most people notice face, scalp or both), hyper- (too much), hidrosis (sweating). Primary focal hyperhidrosis appears as an excess amount of sweating in relation to normal emotional stress.