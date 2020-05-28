To Your Good Health: In rare cases, brand name meds are a must

DEAR DR. ROACH: I just read your article that there wasn't any difference between Synthroid and levothyroxine. I come from a family with severe sensitivities, allergies and asthma. I was started on Synthroid and did well. My insurance decided not to pay for it, so my doctor switched me to levothyroxine. I developed severe rhythm problems and shortness of breath. I went through the whole cardiac workup and nothing was wrong — the only change was switching from one thyroid med to another. My allergist and endocrinologist agreed that the fillers used were probably the cause. They both said to place me back on Synthroid, but I had the same reaction again a couple of years later when again I was told there wasn't any difference. Please don't make me feel like a drama queen when the reaction was real and terrifying. Unfortunately, some of us aren't the usual patient. — K.W.