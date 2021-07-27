To Your Good Health: In the diabetic's toolbox: diet, exercise and blood sugar control

Food intake and exercise output together help to address the third pillar, which is weight control. A significant majority of people with Type 2 diabetes are overweight, but by no means all. If your weight is higher than it should be, then weight loss is critical to diabetes control.

Finally, medications are helpful. There are many new options, some of which (such as metformin, liraglutide, and semaglutide) help to promote weight loss. Many people with diabetes need medications when diagnosed but may still be able to get off medicines if they start a healthy lifestyle addressing all three pillars.

Not all medications are helpful. Some medicines (certain blood pressure and psychiatric medicines, especially) are not ideal for people with diabetes, as they promote weight gain and insulin resistance. An expert in diabetes should review all medicines, and people may need to consider changing medicines.

DEAR DR. ROACH: If the local supermarket offers regular ground beef with 7% fat or grass-fed beef with 15% fat, which is healthier to eat, please? — E.