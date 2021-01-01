To Your Good Health: Incorrect vaccine administration can cause bursa injury

There are several candidate vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, and some are intramuscular while others are subcutaneous, which do not cause SIRVA.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 94-year-old father was diagnosed with bullous pemphigoid. He lives in a senior living facility. The nursing assistants were initially reluctant to help him treat the condition by using a cream to relieve the itching. I think they thought it might be contagious. He was subsequently put on a steroid along with the cream and things are slowly turning around. His legs are swollen, but he says the blisters are getting better. He is still on the steroid pills. Although I have been unable to see him due to COVID, he says he is improving.

Can you give me information on this condition? Will it reoccur? Is there a long-term solution? Thank you. — K.O.

ANSWER: Bullous pemphigoid is an autoimmune disorder whose primary manifestation is blistering of the skin. It is most common in people over 60. Itching is very common and can be severe. About 10% to 20% of the time, it may affect the mucus membranes of the mouth and eyes. Bullous pemphigoid must be differentiated from the less-common pemphigus: Bullous pemphigoid has tense, stable blisters while pemphigus has flaccid, easily ruptured blisters.